National Day of Unplugging is Friday, March 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Digital Wellness expert Mark Ostach joined FOX17 to talk about National Day of Unplugging, March 4.

“We are spending more time each year on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or other social media platforms,” says Ostach. “The screen time is staggering and is lost time dedicated to our wellbeing. National Day of Unplugging is more than just an awareness day, it is a wakeup call to make a lifestyle change for your weekly rhythm to improve your wellbeing.”

Ostach suggests 4 ways to improve your overall digital health. The first is no digital gadgets at mealtime, sleep device free by getting a real alarm clock, take a digital fast at least one hour a day, and lastly, end your digital day one hour before bed.

His best tip? Go outside & get some fresh air! Even if it's taking a few extra moments on your porch when you get the mail.