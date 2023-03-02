National curling championships in Kalamazoo hosts Olympians, world champions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mixed Doubles National Championship is taking place in Kalamazoo this week where one winning team will advance to the World Championships in Korea. This is the fourth time Kalamazoo has hosted a national curling championship, as the city continues its growing love for the sport.

USA Curling Siblings and Olympians Becca and Matt Hamilton curling as a team

Curling is one of the world's oldest team sports, with the first written evidence of it being found in the 16th Century. In 2023 the sport has grown tremendously and now some of the best curlers in the country are in West Michigan for Nationals in the mixed doubles event, a relatively new addition to the sport.

"It's a two person game instead of the traditional four person game. It's in the Olympics has been since 2018," USA Curling Interim CEO Dean Gemmell said.

The action has been going on all week in an effort for only one team to advance to Korea and represent Team USA.

USA Curling Olympian and 2020 National Champion Aileen Geving

"Somebody earns the right to represent the United States at a World Championship which, if you're ever if you're lucky enough to do that, it's a great honor, great feeling," Gemmell said.

Kalamazoo has become a curling hub, thanks to the Kalamazoo Curling Club which trains professionals and those looking to give curling a try for the first time.

"To be able to host the Nationals is really something special," Kalamazoo Curling Club founder Marcus Gleaton said.

The Kalamazoo Curling Club was founded in 2008 and now has around 150 members. With its strong foundation the club and the Wings Event Center have been a great spot for all types of competitions and championships.

“It just continually puts Kalamazoo on the map for national events," Gleaton said.

Playoffs will continue through the weekend and the finals are Sunday, March 3. Tickets are still available and can be found here.