NASA doubling down on studying the Sun, inviting you to join in!

Heliophysics - the science of the Sun and how it interacts with Earth, all other celestial bodies, and space weather.

Also, there's a thing called Space Weather.

We talked to NASA's acting Heliophysics Division Director, Margaret Peg Luce and— well, you'll just have to watch. The Summer Solstice is the official start of Summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and this year is set to be pretty active as far as the study of our closest star goes.

Heliophysics Big Year

With 2 solar eclipses coming in the next 12 months, NASA is taking the opportunity to double down on studying the Sun— and inviting citizen scientists to get in on the action.

Through Citizen Science Projects you can help track the aurora, look for new comets, listen to our Sun speak through resonances in plasmas, and so much more!

Join in on the Heliophysics Big Year here!

All they ask is you stay safe. Staring at the Sun with the naked eye is never recommended, so make sure you have proper protective gear.

Oh yeah— Space Weather

Space Weather is the conditions in the region of space closest to Earth. It measures electromagnetic radiation and charged particles emitted by the sun that can impact people and tech.

Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere protect us here on the ground but can impact anything floating outside of their reach— meaning NASA is especially focused on the safety of astronauts participating in the Artemis Mission to the Moon.

Sometimes charged particles sneak in, and when they do we're treated to gorgeous glowing light shows. An increase in solar activity means auroras will be stronger and reach areas that normally wouldn't see them.

And yes, the Sun's activity can damage satellites and cause electrical blackouts here on Earth— but that is a worst-case scenario.