Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

MyTeam Triumph taking on Grand Rapids Marathon

MyTeam Triumph Taking on the GR Marathon
Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 07:52:30-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of MyTeam Triumph are helping all who want to cross the finish line get the chance-- one race at a time.

Our Mission:
To enhance the health and well being of individuals with disabilities by fostering lasting, authentic relationships through the teamwork environment of endurance athletics.
MyTeam Triumph Mission Statement

The program helps with equipment, volunteers, training and more to make sure the joy of crossing the finish line is accessible for anyone who wants it.

The Grand Rapids chapter tells us 15 teams entered the Marathon— captained by the person with disabilities— and 50 MyTeam Triumph Angels helping make that dream a reality.

If you or someone you love has dreamed of crossing the finish line— head to their website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered