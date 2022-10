MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police and In the Image are partnering up to give coats to families in need this winter.

MSP told the FOX 17 Morning crew they're honored to help the non-profit.

“They provide hope, dignity, and respect through the best shopping experience money does not have to buy”

The drive lasts through November 25th— they're looking for new or lightly used coats of all sizes!

You can drop off coats at any location below, based on which MSP district you're in: