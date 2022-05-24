Mosaic Masterminds help keeps students' brains sharp during the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer break is right around the corner for students in West Michigan.
While it's great to take some time off, coming back from that long break can be a bit rocky.
It's the classic 'if you don't use it - you lose it scenario' and if you want to help your student stay fresh over the summer, a tutor from Mosaic Masterminds guest is a great way to keep that brain sharp.
Mosaic Masterminds offers unique and individualized learning experiences that increase personal growth and raise self-esteem.
