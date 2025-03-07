Monster Jam roars into Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS — Don't worry about checking under the bed, because the real monsters are roaring into Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids the weekend of March 7-9.

Monster Jam Live is described as a day of family fun where you will get the chance to cheer, scream, and watch as massive Monster Jam trucks attempt high-flying stunts and compete in speed and skill challenges.

The day of fun starts at the Monster Jam Pit Partyon Saturday and Sunday, where families can get up close and personal with these massive trucks, snap a selfie, meet their favorite drivers, and collect autographs. It’s the perfect way to start a day of adrenaline-charged fun, packed with family-friendly activities.

Friday, March 7, 2025

Event Time – 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Event Time – 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Event Times – 1:00 PM & 6:30 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

Check ticket prices and more here!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube