MomsBloom offers a unique way to recognize the mothers in your life with a meaningful gift.

Posted at 8:15 AM, May 06, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Carrie Kolehouse, Executive Director of MomsBloom stopped by FOX17 to discuss ways you can honor a mother this upcoming Mother’s Day and to describe what MomsBloom does for those welcoming a newborn into their family.

MomsBloom is a nonprofit organization that provides postpartum support for the caregivers of newborns, whether that be a mother, father, birth or adoptive parent.

Volunteers from the organization provide in-home support that varies depending on individual needs. Volunteers can be a listening ear, help tidy up around the home, and watch the baby while parents have a nap or shower.

If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, Kolehouse recommends honoring your mother through a donation to MomsBloom. Details on how to donate and honor the mother of your choice can be found here.

