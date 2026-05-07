Mom deserves flowers: Here's how to save while shopping this Mother's Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if flowers are on your shopping list, a Grand Rapids florist has tips to help you celebrate without overspending.

Ludema's, a fifth-generation flower shop in Grand Rapids, is one of many local florists gearing up for one of the busiest weeks of the year.

"Mother's Day week is one of our busiest weeks of the year," Allison said. "It's especially busy and hectic. And we love it."

FOX 17 Ludema's Floral & Garden prepares for Mother's Day

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend an average of $284 on their maternal-figures this Mother's Day, with 75 percent of shoppers picking up flowers. But Allison at Ludema's says a gorgeous bouquet doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

"By creating your own bouquet, you can control how much you want to spend," Allison said.

FOX 17 Ludema's Floral and Garden prepares for Mother's Day

Her first tip: bulk up your bouquet with less expensive blooms. Think sunflowers, alstroemeria, roses or even carnations — which have come a long way from their reputation as a budget flower.

"They're not your like, faded red, baby pink, like they used to be. There are some glorious colors that are really pretty now," Allison said.

Next, look for larger blooms that take up more space, so you get more bud for your buck.

FOX 17 Ludema's Floral & Garden prepares for Mother's Day

"These gorgeous alstroemeria — all of these little blossoms are going to open, and they open up really nice and big, and you have five blossoms just on that one beautiful stem," Allison said.

To make sure your flowers last, Allison recommends checking the firmness of the stem near the base before buying — even a bloom that looks fully open still has more to give.

Elliot Grandia shares tips to save money on your mom's bouquet

"So if you feel this at the bottom, you can feel how firm that is down there. So even though this looks very open, this is going to continue to open even further. They get huge," Allison said.

Once you bring your bouquet home, proper care can keep it looking fresh for days.

FOX 17 Ludema's Floral and Garden prepares for Mother's Day

"We say, keep it out of bright light, fill the water every single day to the top. Even after you've had the bouquet for three days or so, if you're able to give it a fresh cut on the bottom, put fresh water in there, that's even going to help a lot more, too," Allison said.

FOX 17 Ludema's Floral and Garden prepares for Mother's Day

A few more money-saving tips from Allison:

Pick up flowers in person to avoid high delivery fees.

If you're buying for more than one mom, consider purchasing in bulk to save extra dollars.

Shop local to save money on distribution costs and get the most customized experience.

To find a locally owned florist near you, visit the Great Lakes Floral Association website and click "Find a Florist" in the top left-hand corner. The tool connects shoppers to a network of locally owned florists throughout Michigan and beyond.

FOX 17 Ludema's Floral and Garden prepares for Mother's Day

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