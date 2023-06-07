Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only about 100,000 are still alive.
Mid-Michigan Honor Flight hosting charity golf outing
In Michigan, there are just around 5,000 living World War II vets.
There's a limited amount of time to thank these veterans and honor them for their service.
That's where Mid-Michigan Honor Flight steps in, taking these veterans and any others who served on a full-service trip to the nation's Capital for a tour and recognition.
But those trips don't come cheap, which is why theMid-Michigan Honor Flight is hosting a charity golf outing to raise money.
The event is happening at Scott Lake Golf Club in Comstock Park on July 15. The cost is $100 per golfer and $400 per team.
You can find more details and register for the event online.