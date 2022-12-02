Michigan's first all-women wheelchair basketball team to debut Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's first all-women wheelchair basketball team makes its court debut on Dec. 3.

It's part of the Mary Free Bed Invitational Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

More than 100 athletes from across the Midwest and Canada will compete.

Saturday, Dec. 3 the tournament is happening 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

Christy VanHaver, Mary Free Bed Sports Coordinator, and Jeni Rummelt, Wheelchair Athlete, joined FOX 17 Morning News to talk more about the event.

Find more information here.

