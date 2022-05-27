Watch
Michigan's Adventure opens for 2022 season

Park has exciting new updates for the summer
Michigan's Adventure opens back up for the summer this Friday
Posted at 9:16 AM, May 27, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Adventure kicks off their 2022 season this Friday, celebrating for than 65 years of thrills and fun in West Michigan!

"We look forward to this, we prepare all winter and this is what we're here for," Michigan Adventure's communication and brand activation manager Laurie Bollenbach said.

This year there are new refurbishings on rides, new stores and paint jobs to make sure the park is in peak condition for the new season.

The park is now open and the water park opens June 11. The park will stay open until August.

FOX 17 Morning Anchors Ruta Ulcinaite and Elliot Grandia tested out the rides - take a look!

