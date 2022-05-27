Michigan's Adventure opens for 2022 season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Adventure kicks off their 2022 season this Friday, celebrating for than 65 years of thrills and fun in West Michigan!

"We look forward to this, we prepare all winter and this is what we're here for," Michigan Adventure's communication and brand activation manager Laurie Bollenbach said.

This year there are new refurbishings on rides, new stores and paint jobs to make sure the park is in peak condition for the new season.

The park is now open and the water park opens June 11. The park will stay open until August.

FOX 17 Morning Anchors Ruta Ulcinaite and Elliot Grandia tested out the rides - take a look!