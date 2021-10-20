Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Michigan Women Forward talks business pitch competition

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:13 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:13:17-04

It's an organization that's helping empower the next generation women and get them involved in our economy.

Move Women Forward also celebrates the accomplishments of women in our state.

Now they are accepting applications for their upcoming pitch competition to help Michigan women to expand their businesses

Applicants have the chance to win a cash and the top prize is $10,000.

We talked to Michigan Women Forward about the upcoming competition, Woman Up & Pitch, which now includes the food business sector this year.

To learn more about the competition or get involved in the organization click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time