Michigan Women Forward talks business pitch competition

It's an organization that's helping empower the next generation women and get them involved in our economy.

Move Women Forward also celebrates the accomplishments of women in our state.

Now they are accepting applications for their upcoming pitch competition to help Michigan women to expand their businesses

Applicants have the chance to win a cash and the top prize is $10,000.

We talked to Michigan Women Forward about the upcoming competition, Woman Up & Pitch, which now includes the food business sector this year.