Michigan mom is beating the odds after being told she would never walk again

WEST MICHIGAN — Even when the odds are against you it doesn't mean you can't beat them. That's the message Courtney Hartely has for others after a tragic dirt bike accident last year.

Courtney was an avid rider from the time she was young, but in a split second everything changed. It was during a ride last summer. An accident left the mom of two with both of her legs broken and a devastating new reality.

A doctor told her she would never walk again. As weeks turned into months, her strength and determination outweighed all the challenges.

But her greatest support was perhaps from her kids. As she learned to walk again her two-year-old son adapted with her and cheered her on as she pushed forward one step at a time.

After months of recovery, Courtney is not in a wheelchair, but walking with the assistance of a cane. She's proof that miracles do happen everyday and the strength of a mother is like no other.

