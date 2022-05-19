Michigan lawmaker introduces to bill to help families affected by baby formula shortage

LANSING, Mich. — The baby formula crisis continues this morning as more families are without the food their baby needs.

Lawmakers are now busy working to help ease the minds of panicking parents on the federal level.

Senator Debbie Stabenow, along with other bipartisan lawmakers introduced a bill in the house called the "Access to Baby Formula Act." It would expand options for families on WIC, a program that helps families buy food including baby formula. The bill gives families more options on the brand or type of formula they can buy. It would also ensure the makers of the formula provided to WIC babies have a plan in place in case there is a shortage so families will have other options.

At the same time, the president has enacted the "Defense Production Act".

It requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers, in an effort to eliminate production bottlenecks.

The Biden administration also authorized "Operation Fly Formula."

"I've directed the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services to send aircraft planes overseas to pick up infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so we can get it on the store shelves faster," Biden said.

The House passed a 28-million dollar emergency funding bill and the “Access to Baby Formula Act.” Both will have to pass the Senate.

