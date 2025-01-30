Michigan International Auto Show pulls into Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH — The cars are again the stars as the Michigan International Auto Show races into Devos Place in Downtown Grand Rapidsstarting Thursday, January 30th.

In its 27th installment, the show brings the latest in automotive innovation along with some of your favorite vehicles from the past and present to West Michigan.

Features at this year's show include electric vehicles, luxury cars costing over $100,000, and other automotive sights and sounds to that should get any gearhead's motor running.

Tickets for Adults are $12, and Children (6-14) are $5.

Thursday, January 30 11:00AM - 9:00PM

Friday, January 31 11:00AM - 9:00PM

Saturday, February 1 10:00AM - 9:00PM

Sunday, February 2 10:00AM - 5:00PM

