GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week before the primary election, Michigan's four gubernatorial candidates are sharing how they would handle tariffs if elected in November.

Trade wars have become common in President Trump's second term. The White House recently announced another threat of 50% tariffs against Canada, focused on cars, alcohol and dairy. This comes even after the Supreme Court ruled in February against the president's ability to impose sweeping tariffs without congressional approval. Trump has said tariffs will reduce the trade deficit and boost U.S. manufacturing, and has also used them as political leverage. At the same time, Michigan automakers, furniture manufacturers and farmers have said the tariffs hurt their bottom line.

Michigan governor candidates weigh in on tariffs less than a week before the August primary

I sat down with GOP candidates Perry Johnson and John James to learn how they would handle pressure from the president and the needs of their constituents.

James pushed back on the idea that supporting the president and supporting Michigan employers are mutually exclusive.

FOX 17 GOP Gubernatorial Candidate John James weighs in on data Centers with Elliot Grandia

"I'll always work with both Michigan employers and the president. That's false. That's a false dilemma. Right now, the people in Canada, I will just say, the government in Canada has been making hay, making money on the backs of Americans for far too long. What we're looking for is mutual benefit. What we're looking for is reciprocal trade deals. What we're looking for is fairness for the American people, and that's what the president is working on," James said.

Johnson addressed concerns about the economic impact of tariffs.

David Eggert/AP FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson, a Republican, briefly speaks with reporters Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, after a kickoff event at a hotel in Lansing, Mich. Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The lineup for the August primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

"Now people are making this big deal about the tariffs. Okay, I understand that a big deal was made about it. It is a one-time hit that you have on the tariffs that gets adjusted," Johnson said.

He added that protecting domestic manufacturing is a priority.

"There are certain industries you have to have. Why is our manufacturing so depleted here? Well, it's because in Michigan we've gone out of our way to give every possible advantage to the other person. We know right now, as a result of all of these shipments that we have in here, we are now getting stuff from China instead of building it here," Johnson said.

The Data Center Dilemma: Where Michigan Governor Candidates Stand

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has publicly criticized the tariffs, saying they would disproportionately hurt the state's automotive and manufacturing industries. I asked both Democratic candidates how they would approach tariff policies differently from Whitmer.

Benson said she would pursue subnational trade agreements to protect Michigan's economy.

FOX 17 Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jocelyn Benson sits down with Elliot Grandia to discuss Data Centers

"It's very clear we need a governor who will, of course, work with anyone to drive down costs and grow our economy, but also being willing to speak the truth and stand up to anyone who gets in the way of those goals. I've done that as Secretary of State, and I'm ready to do that as governor. What I can also do as governor is negotiate subnational agreements with Canada and elsewhere to cut through some of the chaos of these tariffs that have hurt our economy, and be prepared to find our own ways, particularly working with other governors as well, to have subnational agreements that will protect our economy in the midst of these chaotic federal decisions," Benson said.

Swanson addressed the issue in a statement, saying in part:

"Michigan's economy is much more than just the stock market and big business. It's the cost of living from the cradle to the grave. As Governor, my mission is to lower costs for residents and small businesses. Additional tariffs on Canadian goods and services are not the answer. Let's work with one of our biggest and most trusted trade partners instead of escalating the divide," Swanson said.

FOX 17 Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Swanson weighs in on data Centers with Elliot Grandia

Full statements on tariffs from each candidate are available at FOX17Online.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

