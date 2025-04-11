Michigan Alpaca Fest back for 27th year

ALLEGAN, Mich — Michigan Alpaca Fest returns for Its 27th Anniversary Celebration to the Allegan County Fairgrounds on April 12 and 13.

As the nation's longest-running alpaca show, the fest showcases Youth Competitions, Fleece Competitions, an Artisan Fair, and a Silent Auction.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted in support of youth events and vet student scholarships.

Established in 1998, the Michigan Alpaca Fest has grown to become the nation's longest-running alpaca show. Organizers are dedicated to promoting the alpaca industry. The Festival offers educational opportunities, competitions, and a platform for artisans to showcase products made from alpaca fleece, and other natural, sustainable fibers. They say this event brings together breeders, enthusiasts, and the general public to celebrate these unique animals.

Schedule for the public:

Saturday, April 12-- 8:30am - 5pm

Sunday, April 13--8:30am - 2pm

