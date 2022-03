GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedian and author, Michael Ian Black was live on FOX17 to discuss his upcoming comedy shows in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids Comedy Club will be hosting Black on the second floor of Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids for a total of 4 shows.

Tickets are available for Friday, March 11 at 7:00 and 9:30 pm and Saturday, March 12 at 7:00 and 9:30pm. Cost of tickets is $25 and $35 depending on the time. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.