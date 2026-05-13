MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT: Davenport University to offer free EMDR therapy to students this fall

Davenport University students will have access to a new type of mental health support when they return to campus this fall.

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The university's Wellness Center will offer Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy — known as EMDR — a treatment first developed for PTSD.

"But now we're finding it effective in being able to change like core beliefs or negative thoughts, and so being able to treat things like anxiety, even performance or test anxiety, which is really helpful for our students here, but also things like depression or obsessive compulsive disorder," said Darrin Oliver, lead counselor.

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Oliver said EMDR uses bilateral stimulation so patients do not have to fully relive traumatic experiences.

"Which allows them to sort of process or reprocess these things and be able to work through them so that they can be able to live through these experiences and move forward in their life," Oliver said.

Daveport University to offer EMDR therapy to students this Fall

Oliver said EMDR is often used alongside traditional talk therapy, and many patients can see results in as few as 6 to 12 sessions.

"Using EMDR allows people to move forward quicker and with less regression in terms of the trauma that they're dealing with, or just the negative thoughts or beliefs that they're experiencing," Oliver said.

As awareness around mental health continues to grow, Oliver said Davenport University is doing its part to eliminate the stigma and increase support.

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"We're seeing increases in anxiety and depression nationwide, and so I think our students will definitely continue to benefit from the services we provide, but this is sort of a game changer for them in terms of being able to have this new technique that is highly effective and research based — that we're just really excited to be able to offer them," Oliver said.

Oliver said the new service aligns with the university's broader mission.

"This is something that is cutting edge, and so it aligns very well with what we do at Davenport every day," Oliver said.

Appointments are available in person or virtually. Like the talk therapy already offered at the Wellness Center, all services are free.

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