Mental and physical health can be up-ended by a chronic condition. Here's how to get them back in sync.

Health and mental health are inextricably linked— one is always feeding off the other in an endless dance. A diagnosis of a long-term or chronic health condition can add chaos to any routine.

You may wake to find the simple shimmy-to-the-beat you’ve planned has turned into a fast-paced, intricate performance with multiple props and new partners. All focus is on you— and you‘ve never even seen the choreography.

This new condition has stolen all the limelight, leaving their co-star waiting in the wings—but this is a duet, and the performance is slipping.

If this sounds about right— you’re not alone and there is help.

Priority Health gave FOX 17 some tips to share:

Remember: You are the choreographer

Your performance has been up-ended with no notice— ask all the questions you need. Get to know your condition, who will be part of this new performance, where everyone needs to be, and what role each may play. And don’t hesitate to fight for state-of-the-art options.

Build a new routine

Coordinate what you need to stay on track with all your major and minor players. Be clear about appointments, responsibilities, and time to have fun so both your co-stars get their time on the stage.

Put together the right ensemble

Loved ones and specialists will play a major role but remember there are support groups out there—some that don’t even look like a support group. It may look like a weekly anonymous workout class, your hobby, or your favorite club— whatever you need to keep your mental and physical health on the beat. And if someone isn’t preforming up to expectations— get them off the stage.

Get moving

Rest for a few beats, but make sure you’re exercising both your body and mind. A short walk or finishing a puzzle can boost morale, even 5 minutes of something you enjoy has a known positive impact on physical health. And when physical health and mental health both have what they need, they dance beautifully together.

If you’re in need of more direction, reach out to your doctor. They will be able to recommend ways to help get everything back on track.

If you’re in crisis, call 988right now. You are not alone and there is help.