Menopause & the workplace: Advice from Dr. Bitner

Takeaway Tip: Menopause will be taboo as long as we allow it to be. Talk about it and embrace the wisdom and knowledge that comes with menopause.

Menopause is real: the night sweats which disturb sleep, the hot flashes during a meeting, the fatigue, the brain fog, the weight gain, and the irritability. Because of these symptoms, 10% of women leave the workplace in early menopause often at the peak of their career. If employers and employees alike were more aware and made menopause in the workplace a priority, we all win.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shown support for efforts by the Women's Commission to build awareness for 'Menopause in the Workplace' with events to be held around the state. The goal is to create awareness that addressing the needs of women is important for the health of our economic growth and prosperity in the state of Michigan.

Why should we care?



6,000 women in the U.S alone enter menopause every day

Menopause is not a choice; it happens to all women

80% of women experience symptoms which affect their quality of life

Night sweats create issues with sleep

Hot flashes can cause distraction and embarrassment

Sleep issues cause mood changes and brain fog

The average age of women who experience the worst of their symptoms are 47-55 usually arriving at the peak of their experience and wisdom at work

When menopause benefits are provided at work, 58% of women report a positive benefit on their work

Direct cost to employers estimated at $1.8 billion

When surveyed, what do women want?



Ability to control the temperature or at least take breaks ie from the factory floor

Flexible hours if having a bad run of poor sleep

Comfort with discussing symptoms i.e. hot flashes during a meeting without fear of retribution or discrimination

What can women do?



Ask for menopause awareness, kit can be found at menopause.org

Talk with HR about benefits to companies when women in menopause are supported

What can Employers Do?



Raise awareness that conversations around menopause are welcome

Create a support group with all levels of employees welcome

Don’t forget the men: they likely have women in their lives or work with women who suffer symptoms of menopause and all need to be aware

Talk about temperature control, discuss option of flexible hours, when at all possible, examine uniforms etc for alternatives

Menopause workplace kit at menopause.org

