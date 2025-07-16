Menopause care inspires political action

WEST MICHIGAN — Menopause can have long-term health consequences and impact a woman's quality of life for years after occurring, inspiring a movement with lawmaker support that introduced 24 bills on July 11. These bills would require state health departments to educate the public about menopause, and mandate medical education about menopause.

To build support for policy change, the Michigan Women's Commission is traveling across the state to have town hall meetings and hear from politicians. There have already been events in Lansing, Traverse City, Detroit and Marquette, with events to also come to Grand Rapids soon.

Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health says women are coming to these town hall meetings to tell their stories and get their questions answered. Some of the problems being solved include:

-Lack of education for doctors, nurse practitioners, PA's nurse midwives and nurses

-Lack of insurance coverage for basic medications to treat menopause

-Deficit in support for workplaces leading to 10% of women leaving the workforce in their prime

-Lack of public education about the symptoms and health consequences of menopause

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube