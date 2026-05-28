Memorial Day marks start of '100 deadliest days' on Michigan roads: important reminders for teen drivers

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer — and the beginning of what safety officials call the 100 Deadliest Days on roads across Michigan and the country.

The warmer weather and longer days may seem like ideal driving conditions, but Alicia Sledge, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said the season's appeal is exactly what makes it dangerous.

"It's because the weather is great, people are out there, schools out, so you have more people, you know, the students and kids that are out there on the roads with their families, and everybody is just traveling over the summer enjoying the great weather and just traveling to see friends vacation," Sledge said.

More people on the road means more teen drivers, too. In 2023 alone, nearly 3,000 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver across the country. Of those, 860 deaths occurred between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Michigan State Police has outlined five steps parents and teens can take to stay safe this summer, along with advice on how to talk abou them:

Obey speed limits.

Wear your seatbelt.

Limit the number of passengers in your teen's car. More people can mean more distractions.

Don't drive under the influence of anything.

Put down the phone. Checking your phone for a quick text takes your eyes off the road for at least 5 seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed. In Michigan, distracted driving is also against the law.

Those recommendations apply to parents and guardians as well. Modeling safe driving habits for young drivers is one of the most effective ways to promote road safety this summer.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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