Mel Trotter Ministries invites public to annual Thanksgiving Community Meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries will host its annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, delivering food to thousands in Grand Rapids.

They are packing meals ahead of time at DeVos Place.

Meal prep lasts until 11 a.m. and then they will be serving the food from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is completely free and open to the public.

The organization expects to feed between 1,000 to 2,000 people and will be cooking 79 turkeys for the event.

There will also be coats for those in need.

The free Thanksgiving Day Community Meal takes place at DeVos Place at 303 Monroe Ave. NW from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mel Trotter’s culinary director and his team say they are preparing:

• 79 Turkeys

• 655 pounds of potatoes

• 500 pounds of dressing

• 550 pounds of corn

• 60 gallons of gravy

