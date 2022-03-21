Mel Trotter Ministries hosts first Art & Experience Auction to celebrate local artists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beth Fisher, Chief Advancement Officer at Mel Trotter Ministries joined FOX17 to discuss the Art & Experience Auction happening on March 24 at 6 p.m.

The auction will highlight art from local artists at Heartside Art Ministry and throughout the community, as well as donated pieces from personal collections. Many items will be available via silent auction and select items will be auctioned live during the event.

Proceeds raised from the auction will benefit Day Center Operations at Heartside Ministry, a division of Mel Trotter Ministries. “We are tremendously excited about this new event and the positive impact it can have in our community,” said Beth Fisher, Chief Advancement Officer at Mel Trotter Ministries. “This event will be a wonderful way to recognize the artistic talents of many people in our community, and help us celebrate those talents in a meaningful way.”

Items up for bid will include paintings, sculptures, photography as well as experiences offered by local venues such as wine tastings paired with a local restaurant, a local sports package, and a private chef experience in the winner’s home with their friends.

The Art & Experience Auction will take place at the High Five GR, 19 LaGrave Avenue SE.