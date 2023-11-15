Mel Trotter in their 20th year collecting frozen turkeys for those in need

WEST MICHIGAN — All day Wednesday you can help families put a feast on their tables this Thanksgiving.

Just grab a frozen turkey and head to one of the drop-off spots for Mel Trotter Ministries’ 20th Annual Turkey Drop!

This year the nonprofit is partnering with organizations across West Michigan to make donating easier

Drop-of Spots

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Drive, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave., SW, Grand Rapids

Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Community Resource Center, 1720 Park Street, Muskegon

Gateway Mission Men’s Center, 166 S. River Ave., Holland

If you don’t have time to grab a turkey—Mel Trotter tells us every $20 donation counts as 1 bird toward their goal!

The Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop runs until 7 p.m.