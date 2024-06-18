Meijer offering preview of Olympic fever, inviting 6,000+ athletes to compete

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The State Games of Michigan is celebrating its 15th anniversary just one month before the Olympics kick off in Paris.

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, over 6,000 athletes will compete in 40 events across 28 sports!

“Friday, June 21 is an exciting day as we officially kick off the Summer Games, and we look forward to seeing athletes of all ages and abilities and from all corners of Michigan compete in the 28 different sports we offer,” said Julie Cullen, director of the Meijer State Games of Michigan.

The event is the flagship of the West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC).

“Following the kickoff, the main weekend of festivities is what our athletes, staff, interns, sports directors, and volunteers have all been working towards for months now. There is nothing like seeing it all come together.”

Most events are free to attend.

Ticketed Events

Baseball ($10/vehicle, daily)

Taekwondo ($3/child, $5/adult, limit $16/family)

Basketball ($15/day or $25 for a weekend pass)

Karate ($5/person ages 5+)

Track & Field ($5/person)

Find out where each event will be held, here!

A kick-off party starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with the Opening Ceremony for the State Games of Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Admission for that event is free. The Meijer Sports Complex will have a $5 parking fee.