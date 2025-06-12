Meijer LPGA Classic tees off Thursday in Belmont

BELMONT, Mich. — 144 of the top female players in the world are in West Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.
This golf tournament will not only be a showcase for world-class athletes, but also Meijer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest.
Daily tickets are available for $10 and can be found at the link here.
Schedule of Events:
- Thursday, June 12
Round One
7:00 AM
Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open
Concessions Open
10:00 AM
18 Green Hospitality Suites Open
Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open
- Friday, June 13
Round Two
7:00 AM
Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open
Concessions Open
10:00 AM
18 Green Hospitality Suites Open
Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open
J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open
- Saturday, June 14
Round Three
7:00 AM
Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open
Concessions Open
9:00 AM
Meijer LPGA 5K Presented by Kellanova & WK Kellogg Co. at Rockford High School
10:00 AM
18 Green Hospitality Suites Open
Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open
J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open
12:00 PM
Junior Clinic at Boulder Creek Golf Club
- Sunday, June 15
7:00 AM
Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open
Concessions Open
10:00 AM
18 Green Hospitality Suites Open
Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open
J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open
End of Play
Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team
Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube