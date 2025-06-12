Meijer LPGA Classic tees off Thursday in Belmont

BELMONT, Mich. — 144 of the top female players in the world are in West Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

This golf tournament will not only be a showcase for world-class athletes, but also Meijer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest.

Daily tickets are available for $10 and can be found at the link here.

Schedule of Events:



Thursday, June 12

Round One

7:00 AM

Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open

Concessions Open

10:00 AM

18 Green Hospitality Suites Open

Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open

Round Two

7:00 AM

Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open

Concessions Open

10:00 AM

18 Green Hospitality Suites Open

Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open

J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open

Round Three

7:00 AM

Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open

Concessions Open

9:00 AM

Meijer LPGA 5K Presented by Kellanova & WK Kellogg Co. at Rockford High School

10:00 AM

18 Green Hospitality Suites Open

Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open

J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open

12:00 PM

Junior Clinic at Boulder Creek Golf Club

7:00 AM

Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open

Concessions Open

10:00 AM

18 Green Hospitality Suites Open

Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open

J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open

End of Play

