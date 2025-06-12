Watch Now
Meijer LPGA Classic tees off Thursday in Belmont

BELMONT, Mich. — 144 of the top female players in the world are in West Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

This golf tournament will not only be a showcase for world-class athletes, but also Meijer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest.

Daily tickets are available for $10 and can be found at the link here.

Schedule of Events:

  • Thursday, June 12
    Round One
    7:00 AM
    Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open
    Concessions Open
    10:00 AM
    18 Green Hospitality Suites Open
    Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open
  • Friday, June 13
    Round Two
    7:00 AM
    Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open
    Concessions Open
    10:00 AM
    18 Green Hospitality Suites Open
    Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open
    J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open
  • Saturday, June 14
    Round Three
    7:00 AM
    Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open
    Concessions Open
    9:00 AM
    Meijer LPGA 5K Presented by Kellanova & WK Kellogg Co. at Rockford High School
    10:00 AM
    18 Green Hospitality Suites Open
    Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open
    J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open
    12:00 PM
    Junior Clinic at Boulder Creek Golf Club
  • Sunday, June 15
    7:00 AM
    Kimberly Clark Family Care Arena Open
    Concessions Open
    10:00 AM
    18 Green Hospitality Suites Open
    Meijer LPGA Discovery Land Open
    J. Brewer's/Frederik's Open
    End of Play

