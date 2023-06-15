The Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament kicks off today at Blythefeild Country Club. Tournament play continues through Sunday bringing big golf names in the women's tour to West Michigan. Defending champion, Jennifer Kupcho is making her return along with players such as Leona Maguire, Carlotta Ciganda, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson.

The entire tournament works to give back to our community with the simply give program supporting local food banks. Through the last eight years of this tournament Meijer has generated $8.65 million dollars for hunger relief.

General admission tickets are still available for the entire weekend and Dad's even get in free on Father's Day. For more information and ticket purchasing go to their websitehere.