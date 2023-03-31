Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply give needs 1,200 volunteers

BELMONT, Mich. — Golf and giving back—what more can you ask for in a summer day?

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give happens June 15-18 at Blythfield Country Club, bringing in big names from across the country and helping the retailer fight hunger in the Midwest.

The tournament brings in over $8.65M for food pantries in the Midwest, but it takes a small village—over 1,200 volunteers— to pull it off.

Here's a small taste of what they need:

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Volunteer Positions:



Tournament Operations Caddies Score Tabulators Pro-Am Operations Crowd Control Maintenance & Management of Driving Range and Carts/Shuttles Player Supplies Volunteer Services

Guest Operations Registration/Hospitality Concessions Discovery Land Kids Center Family Village Family Care Nursing tent— women only

You can sign up to volunteer here. The cost is $30.

Wait—

A cost to volunteer? We saw that, too.

Meijer tells us the fee gets you 4 weekly grounds passes for family or friends and covers 2 tournament shirts, a hat or visor, and credentials that serve as your tournament and parking pass. Meals are also provided on your scheduled days. Not to mention working with the tournament gets you up close with the action.

Tickets to watch the tournament are available here.