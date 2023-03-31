Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply give needs 1,200 volunteers

Nasa Hataoka Meijer LPGA Classic
FOX 17
Nasa Hataoka Meijer LPGA Classic
Nasa Hataoka Meijer LPGA Classic
Posted at 6:36 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 06:36:08-04

BELMONT, Mich. — Golf and giving back—what more can you ask for in a summer day?

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give happens June 15-18 at Blythfield Country Club, bringing in big names from across the country and helping the retailer fight hunger in the Midwest.

The tournament brings in over $8.65M for food pantries in the Midwest, but it takes a small village—over 1,200 volunteers— to pull it off.

Here's a small taste of what they need:

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
Volunteer Positions:

Tournament Operations
Caddies
Score Tabulators
Pro-Am Operations
Crowd Control
Maintenance & Management of Driving Range and Carts/Shuttles
Player Supplies
Volunteer Services

Guest Operations
Registration/Hospitality
Concessions
Discovery Land Kids Center
Family Village
Family Care Nursing tent— women only

You can sign up to volunteer here. The cost is $30.

Wait—

A cost to volunteer? We saw that, too.

Meijer tells us the fee gets you 4 weekly grounds passes for family or friends and covers 2 tournament shirts, a hat or visor, and credentials that serve as your tournament and parking pass. Meals are also provided on your scheduled days. Not to mention working with the tournament gets you up close with the action.

Tickets to watch the tournament are available here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather