MDOT eases construction traffic over the holiday weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is continuing its tradition of easing travel through construction zones during holiday weekends. When possible, lane closures are pulled back and workers on state projects are getting the weekend off.

This means drivers can expect fewer traffic jams and increased speeds through construction areas. Instead of the typical 45 miles per hour when workers are present, motorists can drive at 60 miles per hour during the suspension period.

In the Grand Region, MDOT reports five major freeway projects will remain unchanged over the holiday weekend.

The project most likely to cause traffic delays is on I-96 in Ionia County, where lane reductions will occur between mile markers 62 and 71. Eastbound traffic will experience one lane from 9 a.m. Thursday until Saturday morning. After that, westbound will shift to one lane for the remainder of the weekend, while eastbound will have two lanes.

Also on I-96, the Fruit Ridge Avenue bridge project will see traffic shifts but will maintain two open lanes in each direction.

In addition, lane closures will remain in place south of Holland on I-196 at M-40, which has been causing significant slowdowns.

The construction zone on US-131 between 76th and 100th streets will remain unchanged, but there are normally two lanes open in both directions.

For going up north, US-131 in Montcalm County will have lane closures all weekend between 22 Mile and Cannonsville Road.

Off the freeways, all lanes will be open on Plainfield Avenue north of I-96, but cones will be lining the gutters to protect new concrete as it cures.

This suspension of construction activity will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

