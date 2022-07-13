Mattawan High School junior creates Duct tape kimono for scholarship contest

MATTAWAN, Mich. — 140 hours- That’s how long incoming Mattawan High School junior Elise Villarreal spent not writing an essay, not spent perfecting a college portfolio, but spent with Duct tape.

“I can’t tell you the amount of times I got Duct tape stuck on my hair, my clothes, or stuck on each other,” Elise said.

Entering her junior year, Elise decided it was time to get serious about scholarships. A quick Google search led her to the DuctBrand Stuck at Prom Scholarship. $10,000 dollars will be awarded to the winning tux and dress. And with a love for all things art, Elise got to work.

“I was really inspired by my culture,” Elise said.

“I’m half Mexican and half Japanese, so I wanted to create a Kimono for my dress.”

Fast forward 18 rolls of Duct tape, nearly six days of ripping, sticking and designing and the result was stunning.

The Kimono caught the eyes of the judges and landed Elise in the top five of this nationwide contest. Elise says the money would go towards a degree in the medical field or continuing her education in the arts.

While Elise has a bright future ahead of her, a Duct tape line doesn’t seem to be in the works.

“I am scared that I might permanently have duct tape in my hair or stuck to my body or that I might become a Duct tape person,” Elise jokes.