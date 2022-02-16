Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Urban League of West Michigan team up to help job seekers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Urban League of West Michigan are teaming up to help individuals land their dream jobs.

Job seekers can follow the social media series called “Recruit U,” to watch and chat live with recruiters.

Join the first event on Thursday, February 17, from 7-7:15 p.m. by going to either the Urban League or Mary Free Bed’s Facebook page. The first subject in the series is, “Virtual Interviews: The Do’s, the Don’ts and How to Stand Out.”

Tips in the first session will include facing the camera, technology and platforms, home environments, dress and appearance, and the interview.

Two $100 Amazon gift cards will be given to job seekers. Watch the video live or before March 1 to find out how you can win.