Mary Free Bed offers tips for National Nutrition Month

Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 was joined by Jessi Holden, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to discuss nutrition and how to get the most out of the flavors you incorporate.

If you did not know, March is National Nutrition Month and our guest is offering guidance on simple ways to focus on your nutrition without sacrificing flavor.

Watch the full video above to learn expert tips on how varying your food and diet, taking nods from other cultures, and meal planning can help you this month and beyond.

