Martial arts athletes earn medals at world championships

HOLLAND, Mich. — An update from our friends at Fusion Martial Arts in Holland. The team of 11 just got back from Killarney, Ireland representing West Michigan on Team USA at the World Kickboxing and Karate Championships.
The team earned 4 bronze medals and one silver medal at the competition:
Shaidex Veang- Silver in Korean Forms
Nolan Leak-Bronze-Team USA Sparring Team
Stephanie Blanco-Bronze -Team USA Sparring Team
Donovan Lewis-Bronze- Sparring
Will Gillmore-Bronze- Sparring
The athletes had been training for months to be part of Team USA. Here's a look back at their training: https://www.fox17online.com/news/morning-news/eleven-martial-arts-athletes-to-represent-team-usa-in-world-championships
Wednesday in Holland you can celebrate the athletes. The welcome home party starts at 6:00 p.m. at 3006 W. Shore Drive Suite 150, Holland, MI 49424.