Martial arts athletes earn medals at world championships

HOLLAND, Mich. — An update from our friends at Fusion Martial Arts in Holland. The team of 11 just got back from Killarney, Ireland representing West Michigan on Team USA at the World Kickboxing and Karate Championships.

The team earned 4 bronze medals and one silver medal at the competition:

Shaidex Veang- Silver in Korean Forms

Nolan Leak-Bronze-Team USA Sparring Team

Stephanie Blanco-Bronze -Team USA Sparring Team

Donovan Lewis-Bronze- Sparring

Will Gillmore-Bronze- Sparring

The athletes had been training for months to be part of Team USA. Here's a look back at their training: https://www.fox17online.com/news/morning-news/eleven-martial-arts-athletes-to-represent-team-usa-in-world-championships

Wednesday in Holland you can celebrate the athletes. The welcome home party starts at 6:00 p.m. at 3006 W. Shore Drive Suite 150, Holland, MI 49424.

