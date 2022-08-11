Eleven martial arts athletes to represent Team USA in world championships

HOLLAND, Mich. — Eleven martial arts athletes in Holland are busy training for a world championship. The athletes are representing West Michigan as part of Team USA. It's blood, sweat, and tears out there on the mat before the young men and women compete at the highest level.

At just 14 years old, Stephanie Blanco is almost a black belt. She's been training at Fuzion Martial Arts in Holland for 5 years.

Her technique was developed by coaches and husband and wife co-owners Heather and Michael Galli. Her strength challenged by the young men and young ladies on the mat.

"I have a goal to get first place at worlds for forms and sparring. Do you think you can do it? Yes, I believe in myself," said Onken.

"In most dojos you see boys, I think it's pretty cool us girls get a chance to shine here too. I like to say that sometimes we surpass the boys," said Blanco.

Stephanie took home two second place medals at the national qualifier, 10 other athletes from Fuzion qualified right alongside her. Blanco said, "Me? I'm going to worlds? It still doesn't feel quite real"

Now, her team is putting in hours upon hours perfecting their form.

"If we want to win, if we want to get number 1 in worlds we have to practice, we have to get down on it," said Shaidex Veang, a 14-year-old world qualifier competing on Team USA.

Decked out in Team USA gear, 10-year-old Harper Onken will compete in forms and sparring at worlds. Onken said, "it's a big deal because not everybody gets a chance to do this."

Coaches Galli said they've never taken a team this far. "We have to rethink how we present, how we present our forms, how we fight, we have a couple of fighters that are going to be competing in sparring and it's a different world completely," said Michael Galli.

At home on the mat in Holland, the team is leaning on friendship, and friendly competition to get stronger. When it comes to the mat at worlds, it's all about what each individual athlete can do.

The world kickboxing and karate commission championship is October 8-13 in Killarney, Ireland. Fox 17 will follow the athlete's journey to worlds, and let you know how they do when they get there.