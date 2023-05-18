Watch Now
Making fitness easier for moms!

The Barre Code Grand Rapids
Posted at 7:00 AM, May 18, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attention moms and moms-to-be; The Barre Code Grand Rapids is making getting (and staying) healthy that much easier—opening up The Kid Room, a care room for children as young as 6-weeks that will be open during sessions!

The staff is CPR certified and focuses on engaging your kid while you get your seat on. Capacity is limited, so signing up in advance is appreciated.

Visits are just $5/class, or $45 for a 10-class pack.

The Kids Room is hiring, too! Know someone who loves working with kids and helping women reach their fitness goals? Email the Barre Code Grand Rapids studio manager at grstudiomanager@thebarrecode.com for more info.

