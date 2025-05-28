MAJOR BACKUP: Deadly crash on NB US-131 in Grand Rapids causing slow morning commute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are working a deadly crash on NB US-131 at Leonard. They say the crash happened around 5:53 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. One lane is still moving, but traffic is moving very slow.

Traffic is reported to be being diverted via the exit and entrance ramp at I-196, stop and go traffic is stretching back to Hall St.

