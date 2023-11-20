Maintaining a healthy relationship with food during the holiday season

The holiday season can be challenging for people who struggle with eating disorders. It tends to be full of food-focused events, which can cause anxiety.

Dr. David Rzeszutko, vice president of medical and clinical operations at Priority Health, and Kelsey Pardue, public relations specialist at Priority Health shared some ways to help with the challenges.

Most importantly they stress: you are not alone, and it's okay to seek help.

How those struggling can get through and enjoy the holidays:



Ditch the "unhealthy" label on holiday foods

Set healthy boundaries

Stay centered on the meaning of the holidays

Be compassionate and practice gratitude for yourself

How family & friends can help:

Validate and be an ally

Steer clear of food policing

Remember the meaning of the holidays and have fun

Priority Health has resources available on their website, including free access to myStrength through March 2024.

