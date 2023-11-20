Watch Now
Maintaining a healthy relationship with food during the holiday season

Matthew Mead/AP.
FILE- This Oct. 13, 2011 file photo shows a citrus turkey surrounded by side dishes in Concord. N.H. No need for a salt shaker on the Thanksgiving table: Unless you really cooked from scratch, there's lots of sodium already hidden in all the turkey and trimmings. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, FIle)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 08:33:04-05

The holiday season can be challenging for people who struggle with eating disorders. It tends to be full of food-focused events, which can cause anxiety.

Dr. David Rzeszutko, vice president of medical and clinical operations at Priority Health, and Kelsey Pardue, public relations specialist at Priority Health shared some ways to help with the challenges.

Most importantly they stress: you are not alone, and it's okay to seek help.

How those struggling can get through and enjoy the holidays:

  • Ditch the "unhealthy" label on holiday foods
  • Set healthy boundaries
  • Stay centered on the meaning of the holidays
  • Be compassionate and practice gratitude for yourself

How family & friends can help:

  • Validate and be an ally
  • Steer clear of food policing
  • Remember the meaning of the holidays and have fun

Priority Health has resources available on their website, including free access to myStrength through March 2024.

