Mainly dry and calm start to the upcoming work week

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan is expected to be quiet for the upcoming work week as well as keeping mostly above average temperatures. Even though we aren't talking the 50s and 60s like last week we are still stay above the average high temperature for this February time frame.

fox 17

We will stay mainly dry for the first few days of the week. Outside of a stray flurry or two on Tuesday we won't see any precipitation chances in our forecast till Thursday and even then it is a lighter minor wintry mix chance.

fox 17

As of now the wintry mix is expected to develop and move in throughout the early morning hours first as wintry mix then push to rain as temperatures warm during the afternoon and back to a wintry mix in the evening when temperatures drop closer to freezing again. Overall it is expected to be a lighter event with minor impacts.

fox 17

Stay updated with the latest forecast through the week with the Fox 17 weather team.