Low budget? No problem this Halloween!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To prove Halloween costumes don't have to break the bank, our Tessa DiTirro and Elliot Grandia challenged each other to find the best costume for under $15 at Goodwill— what's more, they raced to see who could do it in under 10 minutes.

Tessa pulled off a two-toned wig, faux fur coat, and red gloves for her take on Cruella DeVille, while Elliot created an 80's fitness fiend with mismatched weights, workout-wear, and a mullet wig!

The results were pretty memorable and show that— with a little imagination— thrift stores can be a great option to pull together the perfect costume on an extreme budget.

You have to see it to believe it, though. Check out the competition and results in the video above!