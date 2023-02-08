Love is good for your heart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, explains how a loving, supportive relationship is a good indicator of a healthy heart.

According to studies, people who feel safe and respected in their relationships are regularly treated to increased levels of oxytocin, which lowers blood pressure and increases metabolism and anti-inflammatory responses within the body.

Even a positive personal outlook has benefits— those with low depression and anxiety were shown to have less heart disease factors in a study of middle-aged people done in 2011.

Conversely, broken-heart syndrome is a real thing. Going through the pain at the end of a relationship— whether a death or divorce— people have reported feeling the symptoms of heart attacks.

Some simple things to get through this time include talk therapy— either professional or a trusted friend— and changing up your routine.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Take care of your relationships to take care of your heart. Take stock in your relationship— celebrate the good, but reassess what's troubling you.

If you're in an unsafe relationship, there's help. You are not alone.

If you're struggling with your mental health due to a loss or any reason, reach out. Call 988 to be connected to a mental healthcare professional