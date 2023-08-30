Losing sleep robs you of more than just energy

You only get a few hours of shut-eye at night—not enough, but you’ve gotten used to surviving on caffeine and sheer will. No big deal, right?

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner wants to put that thinking to bed.

A proper night’s sleep helps more than your energy levels— it’s essential for your whole body to work properly.

During REM sleep your body recharges while your brain processes the day’s memories and takes stock of what the body needs.

If you’re not getting enough sleep, your brain triggers the body into stress mode, a primal response to stress that is meant to keep us safe from danger.

Long-term exposure to hormones like adrenaline and cortisol causes fat storage, anxiety, high blood pressure, increased menstrual and menopause symptoms, and more, putting you at higher risk for diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

You’d think it would be ‘go to bed’, but that is easier said than done. Timing doesn’t matter if you toss and turn all night, so do what you can to make sleep more productive.

Make it mental – set a positive tone first thing and watch your whole day improve!

Get moving – no matter the time, prioritize exercise to use up stored energy that could derail sleep later.

Set the tone for the night – Make bedroom a sanctuary for slumber with comfortable bedding, well-circulated air, and eliminate noise and light as much as possible. Put the phone across the room.

The only good diet is a healthy diet – here’s how:

Drink more water. You know you’re not getting enough. Start your morning with it, replace your evening sugary drink with it, and talk to your doctor about what the right amount for you actually is.

Start the morning with lean proteins like eggs. If you are going to indulge, now is the time. Give your body the whole day to burn off sugars and fats to avoid the fight to shed them later.

Lunch should be the biggest meal – Keep the carbs complex and the meats low-fat. Consider doing two smaller meals spread out between the first and last meal of the day instead of one huge meal to keep sugar levels even and make mealtime easier on the go.

End your day with high-fiber carbs and high protein. Your last meal of the day should be high in lean protein and veggies—roasted, not boiled, to maximize the nutrients! If you do boil/steam your veggies, use what you can in a soup or save it for marinating a future meal for an added boost of vitamins and minerals.

Dessert should be fresh fruit. Remember: Berries = bang for the buck. They’re higher in fiber and lower in sugar and oh so delicious!