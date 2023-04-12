Looking to slow down or stop drinking? Start here.

Why do you drink?

That's a loaded question for millions— sometimes the answer is a quippy reference to work or an overtly grand gesture to all a pile of chores, social responsibilities, or familial obligations piling up at home (guilty).

A little goes a long way— alcohol in moderation is relaxing, allowing for lower blood pressure and happy social interactions.

But let's not make light of 15 million people fighting alcohol use disorder every day. Globally, it's the leading cause of death and disability for people ages 15-49.

Yes— age 15. Let's not kid ourselves there, either.

Alcohol abuse has many physical and social consequences.



liver failure

heart disease

breast cancer

obesity

diabetes

osteoporosis

loss of response times



reduced inhibitions and decision-making skills

strained relationships

ignoring responsibilities

Most struggling with the disorder agree; drinking helps avoid an ongoing and overwhelming issue, so to say recovery can be easy is a cruel joke.

And a society where alcohol use is synonymous with a good time doesn't help.

While we can't stop others from imbibing, FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Biter does offer one way to help you avoid using: goals.

Whether you're working through AUD or one of the millions among the growing 'sober curious' movement, making goals could be a game-changer.

Wishing and hoping get you nowhere. You have to act.

Now bust out those high school organization skills— time for SMART goals!

Measure your goals by each part of the acronym below to make sure they're realistic:



Specific Measurable Achieveable Relavant Time-bound

Goal setting is not the cure, though. It's a tool that— when wielded properly— can help get you started.

It all boils down to being intentional— not your intention. There's a difference and the latter is hard work that pays off in ways you can't imagine.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

SMART goals can help you lay the framework for healthier habits and a happier way forward for you and those who love you.

You can do this. Talk to your doctor about how to get support through this journey.

And from those of us who love a person who is sober curious or fighting AUD every day; we're proud of you.