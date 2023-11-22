Looking for healthy conversations during holiday meals? Try asking about what’s in your genes!

You’ve already set yourself up for success with a healthy Thanksgiving meal, now it’s time to prepare for the future with a conversation about your genes.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner reminds us there’s a genetic component to many of the big health threats; heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and even some cancers.

It’s important to mitigate the external factors, starting with a conversation with your doctor, but you need to know where you’re starting on this journey.

For that, we get to the FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week— Holiday Edition:

Talk to your family about your health history.

Knowing who has what in your family can set you up for a better understanding of your own health future.

If you’re adopted, it may be time to start digging for answers. Ask your parents or those who might know how to get a hold of your biological family members or take genetic testing to see if there’s anything that may cause an issue later in life.