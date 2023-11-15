Survive the feasting season ahead; focus on food as medicine, not a distraction

Vitamin- and mineral-rich foods, water, and lean proteins can help you jumpstart your health goals and survive the feasting season ahead!

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner says leafy greens—the darker the better—along with grilled, broiled, or literally any other preparation but fried meats can keep you fully longer plus boost your mood and immune system.

When you drink enough water, it shows—your body starts to feel better, thinking becomes more clear, and over-all health numbers your doctor likes to see start hanging out at the right levels. Get with your physician on the amount that’s right for you and work your way up to it.

If you’re in need of a boost or your diet isn’t quite what you want it to be yet, add some supplements to keep your immune system in tip-top shape.

All of these little steps can help your physical health and your mental health—an important focus as longer nights and shorter days cause chaos for our circadian rhythm and all-around mess with your emotions. This is – to put it mildly—not that good when you add in the stress of the holidays.

Remember to take breaks and not rely on sweets for a quick dopamine fix. It won’t last. Go for a walk, call a friend, or take time to do a small project you’ve been putting off.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

Food is medicine, use it to fuel and heal your body by focusing on vitamin- and mineral-rich foods, lean proteins and getting more water.

Avoid using food as a distraction or bandage for mental health issues or interpersonal conflicts. Search for a more sustainable dose of dopamine and self care.