LOOKING FOR EXTRA CASH? The BBB of Michigan warns of 'side hustle' scams

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Following a busy travel season for many, coupled with extra expenses on gas and dining out, many of us may be looking to make an extra buck. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Michigan warns that if you are seeking additional work, scammers are already preying on job seekers here in Michigan.

Matt Rourke/AP A now hiring and help wanted sign.

“They jump in with either fake job offers, or sometimes it’s the other way around; it might be someone who isn’t really the best client,” Nakia Mills of the BBB of Michigan said. “They’re scamming you to get you to do a service for them at no cost.”

Paul Sakuma/AP An Apple employee carries an Apple laptop between buildings at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2011, a day after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs announced his resignation. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

It’s called a reshipping scam. Job seekers might apply for a job as a "shopping coordinator," but instead, scammers use stolen credit cards to order products online and have them sent to your address to avoid detection. They then convince you to ship these items to a location of their choice, so they don’t get caught. Other times, you might find a job that requires you to pay for training.

Matt Rourke/AP FILE - A help wanted sign is posted in Lansdale, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023.

“They’ll do the training, and then they’ll require more and more training,” Mills said. “Finally, people report they realize they're never going to get a job and make those thousands of dollars a week.”

So what can you do to avoid becoming a victim of these side hustles? The BBB of Michigan offers the following tips:

