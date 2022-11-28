Local student singer doesn't let hearing deficiency define her

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — It's easy to take your senses for granted because we're so used to using them without having a second thought about it.

Like being able to sing along while listening to a song.

Well, one west Michigan teen born with a hearing deficiency hasn't let that slow her down a beat.

That would be Lighthouse Connections Academy ninth grader Abrielle Turien.

Abrielle was born with a hearing deficiency but that hasn’t deterred her from following a passion for singing.

She started vocal lessons at age 3. Now, at 14 years old, she used her skills at her church and theater company.

Watch out live interview with Abrielle:

