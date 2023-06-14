Vintage + More is a local store that strives to support local artists and businesses.

The store carries a variety of items such as vintage furniture, home décor, consignment clothing and more.

Local shop Vintage + More hosting summer classes

Vintage + More also hosts events and classes to help support local artists and writers.

The store is located at 3101 Broadmoor Avenue SE in Kentwood.

Owner Kate Kemperman joined our morning show team to tell us more about the upcoming classes and show us how to make a fairy garden.

Check out Vintage + More's June classes below:

June Classes by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube