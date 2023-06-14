Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Local shop Vintage + More hosting summer classes

Vintage + More is a local stop that strives to support local artists and businesses. The store carries a variety of items such as vintage furniture, home décor, consignment clothing and more.
vintage plus more.jpg
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 08:41:11-04

Vintage + More is a local store that strives to support local artists and businesses.

The store carries a variety of items such as vintage furniture, home décor, consignment clothing and more.

Local shop Vintage + More hosting summer classes

Vintage + More also hosts events and classes to help support local artists and writers.

The store is located at 3101 Broadmoor Avenue SE in Kentwood.

Owner Kate Kemperman joined our morning show team to tell us more about the upcoming classes and show us how to make a fairy garden.

Check out Vintage + More's June classes below:

June Classes by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward